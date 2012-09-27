JWoww of 'Jersey Shore' engaged

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, of MTV's "Jersey Shore," is engaged. Online reports announced Wednesday that fiance Roger Mathews, 37, proposed during a sky diving session. Farley, 27, told In Touch magazine that after the couple touched down, "I look over and see a handwritten sign: 'Jenni, will you?' and then I turned to him and freaked out." She later issued a statement saying, "We are happy to confirm that the In Touch Weekly news is true. We are officially engaged and look forward to this next chapter in our lives! Thank you to all of our fans for their well wishes. We hope they find love at the Shore, too!"