Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson disowned by their dad

Singer Bill Hudson, father of actors Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, expressed hurt and anger Sunday as he publicly disowned his two eldest children, following their posting of Instagram images dismissing him and referring to unofficial stepdad Kurt Russell as their father.

"I say to them now, 'I set you free,' " Bill Hudson, 65, told the Daily Mail in what the British newspaper characterized as a breaking voice. "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own. I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

On Father's Day, "Almost Famous" star Kate Hudson, 36, posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Russell, 64, captioned, "Pa, just simply . . . Thank you. Happy Fathers Day. I love you to the moon and back." More harshly, her brother Oliver Hudson, 38, posted an image of himself and Kate as children with Bill Hudson, captioned, "Happy abandonment day . . . " Three days later, he posted a photo of himself and Russell, captioned, "Happy Father's Day Pa."

Bill Hudson, formerly of the 1970s pop-rock band and variety-show stars The Hudson Brothers, blamed the children's mother, his ex-wife Goldie Hawn, 69. "When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me," he said of the Academy Award-winning actress. "But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her, 'Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I'm an absent father when it's simply not the case?' and she'd laugh and go, 'Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.' " Russell and Hawn have had a decades-long relationship but have never married.

A spokesman for Hawn and Kate Hudson did not immediately respond to Newsday's request for comment. Oliver Hudson could not be reached.