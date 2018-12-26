Lindsay Lohan's stepmother Kate Major arrested after allegedly attacking bus driver, report says

Kate Major, estranged wife of Michael Lohan, father of actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

According to The Morning Call newspaper, Major was charged with two counts of drunken driving, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of harassment and disorderly conduct Wednesday after being held overnight at Lehigh County Jail.

The Morning Call reports that Major became irate after she missed her stop while riding on a Bieber Tourways bus in Allentown on Tuesday, Christmas Day. Major berated the driver until the bus operator reached the vehicle's next stop, 15 minutes later. She then lunged at the driver, according to court records, and refused to let go.

The bus operator managed to push off Major, who then attempted to drive the bus, court records state. Another passenger was able to remove her from the seat and soon after Major was arrested by state police at the Bieber bus terminal.

Major and Michael Lohan became engaged in 2010 and married in October 2014. She filed for divorce this Sept. 5. The couple has two young sons: Landon, who turns 6 in January, and Logan, who turns 4 on New Year's Eve. In 2015 they were placed by the Florida Dept. of Children and Families into the temporary guardianship of Michael Lohan's mother, Marilyn Lohan.