Kate McKinnon returning to North Shore High School for fundraiser

"Saturday Night Live" cast member and Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon is returning to her Long Island high school for a fundraiser to help save its summer theater program.

North Shore High School '02 alumna McKinnon, 29, born Kate McKinnon Berthold, will perform in the Viking Masquers 50th Anniversary Alumni Show on June 15, the event's producer, Julia Brennan, announced Wednesday. The summer theater program ran 42 years before funding was cut from the school budget.

More than 140 alumni are participating onstage and back in an effort to raise $35,000, Brennan said. Among them is veteran actor and "This Is Spinal Tap" star Michael McKean, Class of 1965, who was an "SNL" cast-member on the 1994-95 season. He will appear via video.

The show, to be held at the school in Glen Head, is presented by Arts Angels, NSHS' nonprofit booster club for the fine and performing arts. It will feature a 36-piece orchestra and numbers from the Masquers' history of musical productions. The 7:30 p.m. show is preceded by a 5:45 p.m. dinner.