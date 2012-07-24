Katherine Jackson's home disturbance: Police investigate family fight

Los Angeles sheriff's deputies are investigating a family disturbance and possible battery at the home of Michael Jackson's mother.

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore says no one was arrested after deputies were called to Katherine Jackson's home around 1:10 p.m. Monday. He says deputies determined there was a physical altercation between two people and the case remains under investigation as a possible battery.

Whitmore declined to say who was involved or whether the incident included Jackson's three young children, who live with their grandmother in Calabasas, Calif.

The incident is the latest drama for the Jackson family. A relative reported Katherine Jackson missing Saturday, but authorities located her with other family members in Arizona.

Whitmore says the case of Katherine Jackson's reported disappearance has been closed.