Katie Holmes divorcing Tom Cruise to keep Suri from Scientology 'boot camp,' report says

Katie Holmes decided to end her marriage to Tom Cruise because she believed her husband wanted to put their 6-year-old daughter Suri into a hard line Scientology group called Sea Org, TMZ.com is reporting.

The website reports that Cruise is a big fan of the group, to whom kids as young as 5 can be sent to live under boot camp-like conditions without their parents.

Holmes, who was raised Roman Catholic, and Cruise had reportedly been arguing about Suri’s indoctrination into Scientology.

“This is about protecting her daughter,“ a source told Us Weekly. “She wants to be in charge of how Suri is being raised and didn't want her to have an exclusively Scientology education.”

Another source told the magazine: “She felt she had to get out to save her daughter.”

Members of Sea Org sign “a one-billion-year pledge to symbolize their eternal commitment to the religion and it is still signed by all members today,” according to the official Scientology website.