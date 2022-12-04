Keke Palmer reveals pregnancy while hosting 'SNL'

In her opening monologue on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, singer-actor Keke Palmer revealed she is pregnant.

"I'm especially glad to be here," Palmer, 29, told the audience, "because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments, saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight." Pulling open her oversize coat, she announced to audience cheers, “I am!”

The "Nope" star added, "It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct! I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I've got a lot of stuff going on,” she said, joking that, "People kept coming up to me: ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shhh, can y’all stop? I've got a liquor sponsorship on the line!' Once the check clears, then we can get to the ... baby shower! But honestly," Palmer concluded, "this is the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I am going to be a mom!”

Her boyfriend, actor Darius Daulton, posted a visibly pregnant photo of her early Sunday morning on Instagram Stories, where messages cycle out after 24 hours.