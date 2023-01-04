Kelly Osbourne welcomes first baby, Sharon Osbourne confirms

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed tabloid reports from November that daughter Kelly and musician Sid Wilson are the parents of the baby that the reality-TV personality had said months earlier they were expecting.

On the closing moments Wednesday of her U.K. panel-discussion show "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne, 69, responded in the affirmative to co-host J.J. Anisiobi saying Kelly "has recently had a baby." "She has, yeah," Osbourne replied, giving his name: "Sidney," after dad Wilson, aka DJ Starscream of the heavy-metal band Slipknot. Mother and child are doing "just so, so great, so great," Sharon Osbourne added. "She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.”

Shortly after the broadcast, Kelly Osbourne, 38, posted a graphical-text message on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby." Sharon Osbourne and her husband, heavy-metal music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, are parents to Kelly, reality-TV star Jack and singer-actor Aimee.