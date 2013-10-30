Kelly Osbourne to Lady Gaga: Sorry about cake tantrum

Kelly Osbourne has apologized to singer Lady Gaga for an intemperate tweet a day earlier. "Lady Gaga, I acted like a child last night," the "Fashion Police" co-host, who turned 29 Sunday, wrote after having chastised Gaga that day for sending her "a birthday cake via my MOTHER in a country half the world away." A contrite Osbourne late Monday wrote, "Just not into publicity stunts. Call me and we will end this like adults. I don't want to fight anymore." Gaga has not responded. The two women have feuded since 2009.