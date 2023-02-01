Kelly Ripa to host podcast on SiriusXM

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Kelly Ripa launches a celebrity-interview podcast next month, produced by her and her actor husband Mark Consuelos' company, Milojo.

"Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa" will "tackle important issues and share stories on navigating some of life’s biggest curveballs," co-producer SiriusXM said in its announcement.

Added Ripa, 52, in a statement, “After 23 years of interviewing celebrities, authors, musicians and experts on live TV, the big take-away is that the most compelling and unfiltered conversations happen OFF camera. I have dreamed of a platform where I can have these honest talks without all the fuss and filter of a camera. Now SiriusXM has made my dream a reality with a podcast featuring friends, both old and new, discussing a variety of topics we all face in life, while getting deep with some experts’ views and advice along the way.”

No specific premiere date was announced.