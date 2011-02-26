Kelsey Grammer weds on Great White Way

Kelsey Grammer has tied the knot for the fourth time in a familiar place.

The "Cheers" and "Frasier" star married flight attendant Kayte Walsh, 29, on Friday at Broadway's Longacre Theatre - the same place where the actor had been headlining "La Cage Aux Folles" with Douglas Hodge until earlier this month, The Associated Press reports.

Stan Rosenfield, a Grammer representative, called the event "a private ceremony for family and friends." A reception followed at the Plaza Hotel.

Grammer, 56, received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the show playing Georges, the suave owner of a glitzy drag club on the French Riviera.

The ceremony was held before the evening performance of "La Cage," which revealed bad news the same day when it announced that Jeffrey Tambor had permanently pulled out of the production.

Tambor, best known for his roles on TV in "The Larry Sanders Show" and "Arrested Development," had replaced Grammer on Feb. 15 but "was experiencing complications from recent hip surgery and the pain and the challenge of performing in a musical eight times a week proved to be too physically demanding," according to a statement from producers. Harvey Fierstein, who replaced Tony Award-winner Hodge, remains in the show.

Grammer's divorce from his third wife, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer, became final earlier this month. They had been married for 13 years and have two young children.

It's Walsh's first marriage.