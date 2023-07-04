Kevin Costner requests wife Christine Baumgartner move out by July 13

Divorce proceedings between Oscar winner Kevin Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, grew more contentious as the star filed court documents requesting she “be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

Filed June 30, the documents were obtained by People magazine and made public Monday. Baumgartner, 49, the mother of the couple’s sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, filed for divorce May 1 and has remained with the children at the family’s estate in Santa Barbara, California.

Costner’s attorneys have said a prenuptial agreement required her to vacate within 30 days of the divorce filing; Baumgartner’s attorneys say this is at odds with California law regarding children’s standard of living. Costner and Baumgartner married Sept. 25, 2004, in Colorado. “Yellowstone” star Costner, 68, previously was married to Cindy Silva, with whom he has three adult children, daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe, and he has an adult son, Liam, from a relationship with socialite Bridget Rooney.