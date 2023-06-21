Kevin Costner's wife says he told kids about divorce on Zoom

Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has stated that the "Yellowstone" star told their children that the couple were splitting up via a Zoom call.

Based on a court filing, People magazine reported that Baumgartner said the actor was in Las Vegas on a film shoot when he set up a Zoom call with the couple's three kids — daughter Grace, 13, and sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16 — and informed them of the divorce.

"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present," Baumgartner, 49, alleged in the filing. She added that the actor was scheduled to return home five days later and could have told them in person.

The news outlet also reported that court documents show Baumgartner is requesting $248,000 a month in child support from Costner. In the filing, Baumgarner is also asking that Costner, 68, pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses for all three children.

The couple, who have been married since 2004, separated on April 11 and Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 2. A representative for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to People on May 2 that he and his wife of 18 years were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Costner also is father to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

Costner's rep did not respond to Newsday's request for a comment.