Kevin James adds third Paramount show to already sold-out dates

Kevin James is going for the hat trick, adding a third date at The Paramount in Huntington on April 28. The comedian, who grew up in Mineola and Stony Brook, already has sold-out his April 6 and 9 shows.

His new CBS sitcom, “Kevin Can Wait” recently got renewed for a second season and now James is brushing up his stand-up skills in preparation for a Netflix special set to drop in 2018.

“Stand-up is where I started,” James told Newsday in 2013. “I love that rush of getting people to laugh.”

Tickets ($49.50, $69.50. $79.50, $99.50) go on sale through ticketmaster.com on Friday at 10 a.m. However, a special venue presale (code: PULSE) is currently underway.