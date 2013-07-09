Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle is pregnant with their first child

Kevin Jonas, eldest of the pop trio the Jonas Brothers, and his wife Danielle, are expecting their first child.

"I was overjoyed," Jonas, 25, told E! News Tuesday after learning of the pregnancy. "It's been the most exciting thing in my life so far. . . . I'm excited and I'm nervous."

"It's true!" Danielle Jonas tweeted afterward. "We are expecting. So excited to share this amazing news with all of you!" Several minutes later she added, "I am so happy to tell everyone. It's been so hard keeping this news in!"

Kevin Jonas and the former Danielle Deleasa were married in December 2009 at Oheka Castle in Huntington.

Jonas Brothers band-members Joe Jonas, 23, and Nick Jonas, 20, tweeted congratulations, as did the youngest sibling, actor Frankie Jonas, 12. The brothers' parents also tweeted their excitement over their first grandchild.

No mention was made of Danielle's generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), a frequent topic last year on the first season of the E! reality series "Married to Jonas." Though she had taken anti-anxiety medication for years, she attempted to wean herself in anticipation of pregnancy. After panic attacks returned, however, she resumed medication and postponed having a child. The issue was not substantively addressed in season two, which concluded in May.

Representatives for E! said a request for comment on whether Danielle Jonas had ceased her anti-anxiety medication be directed to the couple's personal publicist. That spokesman did not immediately respond.