Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don't bat for that team'

A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.

The two-time Oscar winner looked panicked after he was pushed away and was told, “I am sorry, man, I don’t bat for that team,” the witness said.

The man's interview with police was played Tuesday for jurors in Spacey's sexual assault trial in a London courtroom.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that could send him to prison if he is convicted. His lawyer said Spacey denies all allegations of nonconsensual acts and suggested the accusers are looking for payouts from a wealthy star.

Allegations by four men from 2001 to 2013 while the American actor worked at the Old Vic Theatre include seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The witness, who can't be named under British court rules, said Spacey had invited him and others back to a house where the actor was staying in the Cotswolds to “carry on the party” after the pub closed. Spacey offered booze and marijuana, he said.

When Spacey was questioned by police about the allegation, he said that he did not recall kissing anyone's neck or grabbing a crotch and that he would not have done such a thing without an indication of consent, according to the prosecutor's opening statement.

US Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Spacey is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005. Credit: AP/Lucy North

Spacey, who has homes in the United States and London, is free on bail.