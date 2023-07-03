Kevin Spacey's accuser describes the Oscar-winning actor as a 'slippery, snaky, difficult person'

One of Kevin Spacey's accusers described the Oscar-winning actor in a London court Monday as a "slippery, snaky" predator whom good-looking young men were warned to avoid.

The man, who worked with Spacey when he came to the British capital's Old Vic Theatre in the early 2000s, said the American actor offered to introduce him to Hollywood stars. But the man said the word around the playhouse was that he should be careful around Spacey.

"It was well known he was up to no good," the man said in a video of his police interview played for jurors in Spacey's sexual assault trial. "He was almost right from the get-go grooming me."

The accuser, who cannot be identified under British law, is one of four men the former "House of Cards" star is accused of assaulting in the U.K.

He said Spacey made him uncomfortable querying him about his sexuality, then became "touchy-feely" and graduated to aggressive groping when they were alone together. He likened Spacey to the villain he played in the 1995 thriller "Se7en" about a serial killer motivated by the seven deadly sins.

"He's a bit like that, a bit creepy," the man said in his police interview last year.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges for events that date from 2001 to 2013. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, June 30, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges at Southwark Crown Court. Spacey pleads not guilty to all charges. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

He could go to prison if convicted, though Spacey told a German magazine that he expects he'll be offered work "the moment I am cleared of these charges."

The trial, which is expected to last four weeks, continues Tuesday before a jury of nine men and three women in Southwark Crown Court.

Once one of the biggest actors of his generation, Spacey won an Academy Award for supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects" in 1995 and best actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty." He's also won awards for the stage and small screen.

His career dried up when sexual misconduct allegations against him arose as the #MeToo movement exploded. He was written off the Netflix political thriller "House of Cards," and cut from the completed film "All the Money in the World."