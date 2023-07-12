Prosecutors rest sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in London court

Prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey in a London courtroom Wednesday after four men testified in the past two weeks that the Oscar winner preyed on them.

Prosecutors read jurors statements Spacey gave investigators denying that he aggressively grabbed three men by the crotch and performed a nonconsensual sex act on a fourth.

The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case Thursday in Southwark Crown Court. The stakes are high, with Spacey facing a possible prison term if convicted.

The 63-year-old American actor has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts.

The allegations date from 2001 to 2013 when Spacey was working at the Old Vic Theatre.

None of the alleged victims knew each other but each testified that they went to police after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in the United States in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

The accusations at the time crippled Spacey's once-stellar career. He won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.” He was fired from the TV series “House of Cards” and most of his work dried up.