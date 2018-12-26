Rob Lowe, Alyssa Milano, other celebs respond to Kevin Spacey's 'creepy' video

Fellow actors and others are responding to Kevin Spacey's bizarre Christmas Eve video as his "House of Cards" character Frank Underwood, who was killed off the Netflix series after sexual misconduct allegations emerged about the actor.

In the video, Spacey, in character as Underwood, says: “Of course some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all; they’re just dying to have me declare that everything they said is true and I got what I deserved. ... I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the thing I didn’t do.”

“Soon enough, you will know the full truth.”

The three-minute video ended with a burst of cliffhanger music.

Within an hour of Spacey tweeting a link to the video, "Insatiable" star and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano, 46, retweeted a news story from earlier that day, in which authorities confirmed Spacey faces sexual assault charges in Boston. "And after you read this," she wrote, "then watch the creepy video Mr. Spacey posted after the news broke."

Shortly afterward, comedian and political commentator W. Kamau Bell, 45, tweeted, "That Kevin Spacey video is further proof that no matter how rich and famous you get you need at least 3 people in your life who have no problem saying to you . . . ," followed by a GIF of "Saturday Night Live" comic Leslie Jones looking perplexed, with the superimposed graphical text "Bruh?? What the hell??").

"Escape at Dannemora" and former "Medium" star Patricia Arquette, 50, tweeted, "I'm sure none of the men who were kids at the time of their sexual assaults appreciate @KevinSpacey's weird video," referring to the multiple allegations against the actor, beginning in October 2017 when "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp revealed that an adult Spacey had made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Spacey, who publicly apologized to Rapp, infamously used the same 2017 social media post to also reveal that he is a gay man. Several celebrities similarly leveled heavy criticism at Spacey after that post.

"No. Just No," said Arquette about Monday's post.

Rapp, 46, replied to Arquette, tweeting simply, "#truth."

Longtime actress Rosanna Arquette, 59, echoed her sibling's sentiments. "Kevin spacey has apparently lost his mind what an absurd video. this is only the beginning," she tweeted. "There are many more victims," she added, and referenced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 on a sex charge involving a minor and was accused of molesting several dozen more.

"Kevin Spacey is sending a very disturbing message as he chastises his audience . . . If you hypocrites loved me as a murderer, why won't you love me as a sex offender?" tweeted another longtime star, Ellen Barkin, 64. "Maybe because Frank Underwood's crimes are fiction and Kevin Spacey's are not."

And "Code Black" actor Rob Lowe, 54, was among many commenters who had a critique of Spacey's craft, writing, "I'm pretty sure there's nothing in that mug Kevin Spacey drinks out of."

Spacey, who was recently charged with groping the 18-year-old son of a Boston TV anchor in 2016, is due in court Jan. 7 on the island of Nantucket to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery. The Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner, 59, could get up to five years in prison if convicted.