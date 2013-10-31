Khloé Kardashian Odom, Lamar Odom still together, he says

NBA free agent Lamar Odom says he and his wife, reality TV star Khloé Kardashian Odom, are together and not headed for a breakup, despite his reported recent issues with substance abuse.

"We're wonderful. We're unbreakable," Odom responded to Us Weekly's query Wednesday night at the Inside Jokes Comedy Club in Los Angeles, the magazine reported Thursday. "That's why I wear my wedding ring."

He added, "It is a beautiful ring. From a beautiful wife."

Odom, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers, watched a comedy show from a VIP area with two male friends, the magazine said.

The formerly estranged Kardashian Odom, 29, and Odom, 33, attended a Los Angeles concert Monday by Kanye West, fiancee of Kardashian Odom's sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian Odom, who celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 27, tweeted Thursday, without explanation, "Act as if you trust people. . . . But know you can only trust yourself. I control my destiny."