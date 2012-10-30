Khloé slapping on TV special crossed line

Khloé Kardashian, are you so worried about ratings that you felt compelled to film husband Lamar Odom slapping your butt and "disciplining" you? Usually your honesty and openness is refreshing, but on Sunday's "Keeping Up With The Kardashians Dish It Out Special," you really crossed the line. Your stepdad Bruce Jenner kept announcing that he was appalled by your explicit talk and video on the show. And he's right. Lots of teens, especially girls, watch "KUWTK," and they saw and heard a show's worth of inappropriate comments.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.

Hook romance?

Colin O'Donoghue recently dropped a hint about what's to come on "Once Upon A Time," and all signs point to a possible romance between Captain Hook and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison). "Emma is obviously a strong character, strong-willed, and Hook is Captain Hook, you know?" Colin tells E! Online.

Do you approve of Chris, Rihanna and Karrueche's three-way romance? Go to

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

hollywoodlife.com

and let us know.