EntertainmentCelebrities

Kim Kardashian confirms baby No. 3 is on the way, in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season 14 preview

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian West is finally confirming that she and Kanye West are having a third child — and she's doing it through a promo for her reality series.

Kardashian West is shown in a short video released Thursday for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in which she speaks with her sister Khloe on a video chat. At one point during the call, she tells her sister, "We're having a baby!"

No additional details about the pregnancy were included. The reality star and rapper Kanye West have two children together, daughter North and son Saint.

Kardashian West's publicist did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

The 14th season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is scheduled to premiere Sunday on the E! network.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?