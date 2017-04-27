Kim Kardashian: Gunpoint heist 'meant to happen to me'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has joined her mother in denouncing her former stepfather’s memoir, telling Ellen DeGeneres that Caitlyn Jenner’s book is “unfair” and that “things aren’t truthful.”

“My heart breaks for my mom” — Kris Jenner, matriarch of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan — “because I feel like she’s been through so much,” Kardashian, 36, told the daytime talk-show host. She said Caitlyn Jenner, 67, the former Bruce Jenner, is “saying all these things and it’s just — I don’t think it’s necessary, y’know?”

Without giving specifics, Kardashian West said Caitlyn Jenner was not being honest “with certain things about my mom and other things. I mean, I feel like it’s taken [Caitlyn Jenner] a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now. But it’s just so hurtful. . . . I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Kris Jenner, 61, was married to the book’s author from 1991 to 2015, the year Caitlyn transitioned from male to female, and the couple had daughters Kylie, 19, and Kendall, 21. Kris Jenner said in Sunday’s episode of her reality show that Caitlyn’s memoir “The Secrets of My Life” was “all made up” and was highly disparaging toward her.

“I think my mom’s been so respectful for so long and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn,” Kardashian said, whereas Caitlyn Jenner “doesn’t like to say” the name “Kardashian,” noting that in a recent “20/20” interview with Diane Sawyer “she purposefully never said our name.”

The two Jenner daughters do maintain a relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, Kardashian West said: “That’s their dad.” And while she, herself, has not spoken with her former stepfather “in a couple of weeks,” Kardashian West assured DeGeneres, “I’ll always love her. That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up.” But, “I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

“Tell your story,” she concluded, “but just don’t bash other people. I just think it’s not, like, tasteful.”

Kardashian West also told DeGeneres that being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist last year “was meant to happen.”

The reality TV star said she is “such a different person” after the October robbery. She says she was “definitely materialistic” before being robbed, but now she says she doesn’t care about things like jewelry.