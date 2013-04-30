Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ask for charity donations instead of baby gifts

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and singer Kanye West, who are expecting their first child in July, have asked that instead of receiving baby gifts well-wishers donate to a children's hospital in Chicago, the city where West grew up. Funds donated on behalf of Kardashian and West will be directed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Fund at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, "which will help care for the most critically ill babies and their families," a statement from the hospital said.