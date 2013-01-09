Kim Kardashian, Kanye West buy $11M mansion: reports

Expectant parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have purchased a home together in tony Bel Air, Calif., according to reports.

The couple recently paid $11 million for a 10,000-square-foot mansion in a gated community and have already had the house gutted for renovation to a 14,000-square-foot design, TMZ.com reported Tuesday.

Us Weekly reported afterward it had independently confirmed the purchase and added that reality star Kardashian, 32, and rapper-producer West, 35, had looked at the property Jan. 2.

The renovation will convert the house to an Italianate villa, TMZ said, with amenities such as a gym, movie theater, bowling alley, basketball court and indoor and outdoor pools.

Their neighbors in the westside Los Angeles community will include actress Jennifer Aniston, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul and Joe Francis, "Girls Gone Wild" founder and producer.

West revealed girlfriend Kardashian's pregnancy during a concert in Atlantic City Dec. 30.

Kardashian is separated from her husband, Brooklyn Nets star Kris Humphries.

Kardashian filed for divorce on Oct. 31, 2011, just 72 days after a lavish wedding that became the basis of a TV special. In 2004, she divorced music producer Damon Thomas after four years of marriage.

West on Monday tweeted a photo of himself and Kardashian sitting next to singer Beyoncé and her husband, rapper-producer Jay-Z, with the caption "FAM," leading to online speculation that Kardashian and West may name them as godparents.