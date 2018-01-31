Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian involved in social media feud

Actress Lindsay Lohan and reality TV star Kim Kardashian have exchanged snippy words on social media.

The contretemps originated when Kardashian, 37, posted photos of herself on her various social media accounts over the weekend wearing cornrow braids in a style known as Fulani, which is rooted in black culture. The photos sparked online disapproval for what critics regard as cultural appropriation. Kardashian also posted a short Snapchat video showcasing the braids and saying, “So, guys, I did Bo Derek braids and I’m really into it” — a reference to the 1979 Blake Edwards comedy “10,” in which model-actress Derek famously sported cornrows.

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, 39, then posted a photo of Kardashian’s new look on the Instagram page for his fashion-blog persona, Coco Perez. “Kim K’s new look. Thoughts????” he asked.

Lohan, 31, responded, writing in the comments section, “I am confused,” prompting Perez to post a screengrab on his main Instagram page and say, “Lindsay Lohan’s comment sums up Kim Kardashian’s new hair so well!”

Some hours later, Kardashian responded to Lohan, “You know what’s confusing…..your sudden foreign accent.” Hilton then posted a screengrab of that, writing, “@KimKardashian just responded to @LindsayLohan’s comment on my photo of her new hair and I AM CRYING and squealing and gagging!!!!!!!! It feels like 2007 again!! Tag your favorite Kardashian lover AND hater!”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In 2016, Lohan used an indefinable accent, as well as a smattering of French, in a news clip shot at the opening of an Athens nightclub in which she is a partner.

“What should I call my new accent? I’m thinking #LILOHAN,” she wrote at the time in a since-deleted tweet. Additionally, Lohan told DailyMail.com, “It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” adding, “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

Lohan, who does not appear to have used the accent publicly since that time, has not responded on social media to Kardashian’s remark.