Kim Kardashian: Marriage to Kris Humphries was doomed from honeymoon

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she knew from the very start of her second marriage, to NBA player Kris Humphries, that it was not going to work out.

“At the time . . . I just thought . . . I’m 30 years old. I’d better get this together. I’d better get married,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 36, admitted on the after show of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Sunday.

“I think, like, a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out . . . thinking they’re getting old and . . . their friends are having kids, and so it was more of that situation. But I knew, like, [during the] honeymoon, it wasn’t going to work out.”

Kardashian — now married since May 2014 to rapper Kanye West — and Humphries, 32, of the Atlanta Hawks, famously separated in October 2011 after having married that August.