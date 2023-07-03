Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome baby

Highly private former “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently welcomed their second child together, their representative confirmed Monday, telling Us Weekly and People magazines the couple was “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

English actor Harington, 36, in February had announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that he and Leslie, 35, were expecting. Neither Leslie, who played Ygritte in the HBO epic-fantasy series, nor Harington, who played Jon Snow, have commented publicly.

Their representative in February 2021 likewise confirmed that the two had welcomed a boy, after the couple was photographed with their infant son in London.

Harington and Leslie, who met on the set of “Game of Thrones” in 2011, became engaged in 2017 and married on June 23, 2018, at Rayne Church, near Inverurie in Leslie's native Scotland.