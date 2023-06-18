Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker expecting first child together

Reality-TV star and Poosh lifestyle-brand founder Kourtney Kardashian announced at a Blink-182 concert Friday that she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker, the band’s drummer.

In a video on her Instagram account, Kardashian, 44, in the audience, holds up a large cardboard sign reading, “Travis I’m pregnant.” The musician, 47, comes offstage into the crowd, and the two exchange a loving hug and several kisses as the audience cheers.

Kardashian has three children with her former partner, Eastport-born Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope. Barker has daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Miss USA 1995 and Playboy magazine's December 2001 Playmate, and is stepfather to daughter Atiana. In 2005, the Barker family starred in the single-season MTV reality show "Meet the Barkers."

The star of "The Kardashians" and the musician got married several times last year. Their official nuptials took place during a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara that May. Later that month, they held a lavish wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, at the estate of Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The couple had first said "I do" at an April 2002 Las Vegas wedding complete with Elvis impersonator, following his Grammy Awards performance. The two said they had obtained no marriage license for the Vegas ceremony.