L.A. Reid wants Rihanna to replace him

L.A. Reid has found his replacement for "The X Factor" -- he wants none other than Rihanna to take his spot at the judge's table, HollywoodLife.com is exclusively reporting. We caught up with L.A. in Los Angeles at "The X Factor" finale on Dec. 20 and asked who he would want to replace him on the show. "I think Rihanna should fill my spot, so that I have a reason to watch," L.A. said as he laughed. That's not a bad idea, but the question is -- will Rihanna make the time? She was on the cover of numerous fashion magazines, she participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, completed her "777 Tour," where she toured seven countries in seven days and she released her "Unapologetic" album in November.

Baby diva

Mariah Carey sure has passed on some of her diva ways to her only daughter, Monroe Cannon, 17 months. The "American Idol" judge snapped a pic of her baby girl wrapped up in strands of her mom's pearls! "Ms. Monroe seems to think sometimes pearls can be your best friends, too," she wrote along with the adorable pic last week.

