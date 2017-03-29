Lamar Odom talks about drug use, affairs and brothel collapse

Former NBA player Lamar Odom has broken his silence about his turbulent marriage to reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian and his near-fatal collapse at a Nevada brothel and subsequent monthslong recovery.

Admitting to the cocaine use that had helped ruin his marriage, Odom, 37, tells Us Weekly in its current issue, “I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and . . . [expletive]. Around two years before we split up, I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me.”

Odom, who says he is now sober after completing a treatment program, added, “She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.”

His infidelity was also an issue, he says. “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women,” the former Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers forward tells Us. “That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do.” Eventually, he concedes, “I wasn’t trying to repair my marriage; I was just trying to get high. My life was all about drugs at that point. It probably helped the end of my career come along a little faster because drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape.”

He and Kardashian married in September 2009, and after on-again, off-again divorce filings, formally ended their marriage last December.

Odom denies, however, that drugs played a part in his Oct. 13, 2015, health crisis at a brothel outside Las Vegas. “I was home by myself. Bored,” he remembers that night. “I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all.” In January 2016, a Nevada prosecutor declined to press drug charges against him, saying that while evidence showed Odom “had metabolized cocaine in his system . . . he was not found in the possession of cocaine . . .”

After subsequently recovering from a stroke and other dire issues, the South Jamaica native was transferred to a facility where he underwent several months of physical and mental rehabilitation. Saying he is now sober, Odom recalled Kardashian being by his hospital bedside. “She was the first thing I saw . . . She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary . . . Faith got me through.”