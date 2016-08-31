LAPD: Chris Brown held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Los Angeles police arrested Chris Brown on Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown, 27, was taken into custody and transported from his home in Tarzana, California, to downtown headquarters where he was booked, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told the Los Angeles Times.

The arrest came after police entered the home of the Grammy winner after a nearly 10-hour standoff, searching for a weapon allegedly used to chase a guest out at gunpoint.

Police had waited outside Brown’s palatial home while a search warrant was obtained, the Los Angeles Times reported. Upon receiving the warrant shortly before 1 p.m. Pacific time, LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division detectives searched the property, where Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, was present. Members of Brown’s entourage had begun exiting the house minutes later, said TMZ.com, which webcast live video of the standoff.

“We’re getting the cooperation of everyone that came out,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told the Los Angeles Times.

LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado earlier told the paper the standoff began around 3 a.m., when police responded to a woman’s distress call near the palatial home on Corbin Avenue. The woman — whom TMZ identified as 2016 Miss California Regional Baylee Curran, who had partied with Brown before — said the furious singer had demanded at gunpoint that she leave.

TMZ, which initially reported the news, said Brown was home with friends including singer-actor-producer Ray J when an invited man arrived with a reportedly uninvited Curran and another woman. Curran, the site said, was the one who called 911 after the alleged gun incident. When Ray J left, TMZ said, he was briefly detained then allowed to leave, although his car was kept as evidence.

At approximately 1 p.m. Eastern time, Brown released three Instagram videos of between 47 seconds and one minute each. The messages begin, “So I’m asleep half the damn night, I just wake up, all these [expletive] helicopter choppers is around, police out there at the gate. C’mon . . . what . . . else do you want from me, bro? I stay out of the way, taking care of my daughter. Do work. . . . Every three months y’all come up with something, bro. What is it? What’s going to be next? But at the same time, when I call the police for stalker people that are endangering my life, they don’t come till the next day. Let somebody make [an] allegation about me and oh, yeah, the whole [expletive] SWAT team.”

In another video, Brown — whose run-ins with the law have included five years’ probation and more than 1,400 hours of community service for assaulting his pop star girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 — dismissed news coverage of the standoff. “Barricaded myself in my house? Have you seen my house? I’mma barricade myself in a palace. I’m not comin’ out.”

He went on to promote his new single, “Grass Ain’t Greener,” and also said, “What I do care about is you all defacing my name as a person and my character and integrity. I am a father, I am one of the best entertainers out here. . . . So at the end of the day I’m tired of this . . . For something I didn’t do.”

Brown was charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a license in 2013 in Los Angeles, and pleaded guilty to physically hitting a man in Washington, D.C., the following year.