LAPD probes Bieber's scuffle with photog

Los Angeles police Tuesday continued to investigate Justin Bieber's scuffle with a paparazzi photographer Sunday, and were still seeking eyewitnesses and to speak with the pop star.

"We would like to talk to all potential witnesses," Capt. Mike Parker of the County Sheriff's Department told the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said police have not referred the case there for prosecution.

"We have received no case," spokeswoman Sandi Gibbons told Newsday. TMZ and "Access Hollywood" both reported that the case was going to the district attorney's office.

Police have said they are investigating the altercation as a possible misdemeanor battery. If charged and convicted, Bieber would face 6 months in jail, said TMZ.

Due to chronic overcrowding in California jails, however, sentences are typically shortened.

Bieber confronted the photographer after he and his girlfriend, singer-actress Selena Gomez, 19, left a movie theater in Calabasas, Calif., the suburb where Bieber lives.

The photographer afterward called 911 complaining of chest pains, saying he had been "physically battered." Bieber and Gomez had departed by the time sheriff's deputies arrived. The unnamed photographer was treated and released at a hospital.

Bieber's representatives have not commented. Bieber, whose new single, "Die in Your Arms," dropped Tuesday, tweeted Monday that he was "gonna focus on the important stuff -- the music." The 18-year-old singer also tweeted that he was leaving the country to go on a promotional tour to Norway.