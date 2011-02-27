'Last Airbender' leads Razzie awards

The action fantasy "The Last Airbender" - about people who can command fire, air, water and earth - now controls something else: the Razzie awards for Hollywood's worst film achievements of 2010.

"Airbender" led the Razzies with five awards, among them worst picture, worst director and worst screenplay for M. Night Shyamalan, The Associated Press reports.

The movie also received Razzies on Saturday for worst supporting actor (Jackson Rathbone, who was cited for both "Airbender" and "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse") and for a special award, worst eye-gouging misuse of 3-D.

A spoof of the Academy Awards, the Razzies were announced the night before the Oscars.

"Sex and the City 2" took three Razzies, including the worst-actress prize, which was shared by all of its co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon; worst screen couple or ensemble for its entire cast, and worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel.

Ashton Kutcher was picked as worst actor for "Killers" and "Valentine's Day," while Jessica Alba took the Razzie as worst supporting actress for four 2010 releases: "The Killer Inside Me," "Little Fockers," "Machete" and "Valentine's Day." Shyamalan has been on a downward spiral since 1999 Oscar best-picture contender "The Sixth Sense," which earned him directing and writing nominations at Hollywood's highest honors. He won Razzies as worst director and worst supporting actor for his 2006 fantasy flop "Lady in the Water."

Despite terrible reviews, "The Last Airbender" managed to pull in $300 million worldwide at the box office. Much of the audience was guaranteed, since Shyamalan adapted the movie from the animated TV series "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

"He managed to take a cartoon property and make it even less lifelike by making it with real actors," said Razzies founder John Wilson. "Most people who like the show, and this would include my 14-year-old son, hated the movie. It made no sense whatsoever." "Airbender" was among movies that critics knocked for smudgy, blurry 3-D images. The movie was shot in 2-D and converted to digital 3-D to cash in on the extra few dollars theaters charge for 3-D screenings.

"They call it converted. We call it perverted," Wilson said. "The more times you trick the public and charge them that fee and don't really deliver, eventually it's going to be like Lucy and Charlie Brown with the football. Fool me 10 times, I'm done."