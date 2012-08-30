LeAnn Rimes in treatment for stress, anxiety

Country singer LeAnn Rimes is getting professional help for anxiety and stress.

Her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, says Rimes has voluntarily entered a 30-day in-patient treatment facility "to learn and develop coping mechanisms."

Pariseau says Rimes isn't seeking treatment for an eating disorder or substance abuse, adding that "while privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

The 30-year-old Rimes checked into the undisclosed facility Wednesday.

Rimes is keeping her weekend tour commitments through September during breaks from treatment.

The statement was first reported Thursday on People.com.