Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1M to Harvey relief

In step with fellow Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock, who donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Leonardo DiCaprio has done likewise.

The charitable organization United Way has announced that the film star inaugurated the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund with a $1 million contribution from his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful for . . . [his] generosity,” United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that’s what this gift represents.” The fund, Gallagher said, “will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever.”

The organization added in a Facebook post that the fund “will distribute 100% of donations to the affected areas, community by community, in the months and years ahead.”

DiCaprio, 42, the star of films including “Titanic,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Revenant,” said on Instagram that, “Our highest priorities are safety, shelter and basic needs for those who are most impacted by the storm. Once communities are stabilized, United Way will focus on long-term recovery efforts, which will be unprecedented in scope because of the number of people impacted.”

Additionally, pop star Miley Cyrus became tearful Wednesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after the host announced Cyrus’ $500,000 donation to relief efforts. “It just really makes me just really upset,” the singer, 24, said, her voice shaking. “So I really hope people know I’m not here, like — I couldn’t fake it. Y’know, my grandma’s sitting here, my mom’s here and I go home to my seven dogs and if I didn’t have that anymore, it’d just be really hard. So I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand, [that] they can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”

Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning singer and Houston native Solange Knowles, 31, younger sister of music star Beyoncé, told The Associated Press she is donating all earnings from her Sept. 28 show in Boston, as well as $3 from each ticket for her Oct. 3 Radio City Music Hall concert. She said she is “committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

“Houston, our hearts are with you,” the rock band Fall Out Boy posted on social media, with the message that all proceeds from its scheduled Nov. 7 show at Houston’s Toyota Center “will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts & local organizations aiding those in need.”