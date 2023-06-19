Lesley Ann Warren, Cary Elwes coming to Patchogue Theatre

A pair of '80s icons — Lesley Ann Warren, Miss Scarlett in "Clue," and Cary Elwes, the swashbuckling hero of "The Princess Bride" — are heading to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Warren, 76, who played the sexy femme fatale in the 1985 film version of the popular board game, will appear at the theater on Aug. 12 to host a live screening of "Clue." Simultaneously, there will be a shadowcast, featuring a group of performers acting out the movie while it plays.

Tickets are $45-$75 for the event. For an additional $100, you can opt for a VIP package that includes a meet-and-greet with Warren as well as a chance to have your photo taken with her.

In addition to Warren, the movie also stars Tim Curry, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn and Eileen Brennan, and features three different endings. "Clue" was a flop on its original release, but has since developed a cult following and has been adapted for the stage.

Elwes, 60, is coming to the theater on Sept. 22 for a showing of "The Princess Bride," which will be followed by a moderated discussion in which he'll share back stories on the making of the beloved 1987 film. A limited number of $150 VIP tickets are available, which include a meet-and-greet with the actor and a signed copy of his book, "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of 'The Princess Bride.' " Tickets for just the film and discussion are $55-$75.

A special presale for both shows begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Patchogue Theatre. Tickets to the public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

In addition, the theater announced two other shows for the fall. Noted writer Fran Lebowitz will talk about her life and career in a program on Oct. 12 ($59-$89) and Pink Floyd tribute band Pink Nation will perform live in concert on Oct. 22 ($49-$69). Like the other events, there will be a presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. before being available to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.