Lil Wayne says in video he's 'more than good'

Keeping up with the speculation and rumors about Lil Wayne's health has almost become a full-time job.

Thankfully, the rapper has finally surfaced in a video assuring fans that he's more than good, the Los Angeles Times reports. Wayne issued a quick video Friday morning to finally squash the chatter about his recent hospitalization.

"I swear to God I felt that love when I was laid up in that hospital bed. I want y'all to know I'm good. More than good." The rapper, clad in a red hooded sweatshirt and clutching a lollipop, then plugged his "bomb" album that arrives Tuesday and revealed the 2013 edition of his America's Most Wanted Music Festival. He was joined by friend and fellow multiplatinum emcee T.I., who will also perform on the summer tour that launches in July.