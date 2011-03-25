Lindsay is dropping (last) name

Cher did it. So did Madonna. And Oprah. Now, apparently, Lindsay Lohan wants to be known simply by her first name.

The troubled actress' mother, Dina Lohan, told PopEater.com Friday that her daughter was dropping her last name.

"Lindsay is dropping the Lohan and just going by Lindsay," Dina Lohan told the site. "Plus, me and Ali will be officially changing our last names back to my maiden name, Sullivan."

The now-one-named starlet faces up to 3 years in prison if she is convicted of stealing a $2,500 necklace from a Venice, Calif., store. A judge will decide April 22 whether to proceed with a trial. She could face even more time behind bars if it's determined she violated terms of her probation stemming from a 2007 DUI case.

Dina Lohan did not return a call seeking comment.