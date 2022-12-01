Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried not hopeful about 'Mean Girls' sequel

"Means Girls" stars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried have resigned themselves to the notion there may never be a sequel to their 2004 high school comedy classic.

In Seyfried's interview of Lohan for the Art Basel Miami Beach publication "Miami," excerpted in Interview magazine Wednesday, the conversation turned to the 2018-20 Broadway musical hit "Mean Girls," based on the film and which is currently on national tour.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on 'Mean Girls' on Broadway," said Seyfried, who turns 37 on Saturday. In the movie she had played the ditsy Karen Smith, one of the queen-bee Plastics clique, opposite fellow mean girls Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams) and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), who entice good-hearted transfer student Cady Heron (Lohan) into joining them.

The prospect of a week onstage in their movie roles "would be really fun," Lohan, 36, said.

"Because a 'Mean Girls 2' is never going to happen, is it?" Seyfried suggested. (A "Mean Girls 2" TV movie aired in 2011 on ABC Family, but it did not reference the original.)

"I don’t know," replied Lohan, who grew up in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick. "I heard something about ... [a possible sequel] being a movie musical and I was, like, 'Oh no.' We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone."

Seyfried went on to note that screenwriter Tina Fey, who adapted Rosalind Wiseman's book, "is busy." But, Seyfried added, expressing hope, "She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

"Yeah," Lohan said, "everyone’s still the same. It’s fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else."

Earlier in the interview, the two had reminisced about working together as 18- or 19-year-olds. "I think people still see us as teenagers," said Lohan, whose Netflix romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas" began streaming on Nov. 10.

"As Karen and Cady," agreed Seyfried, who most recently starred as Elizabeth Holmes in this year's Hulu miniseries "The Dropout." As Lohan laughed, Seyfried recalled that "Mean Girls" was "my first movie. You were in the middle of the whole thing and you created a really fun vibe. I didn’t know how good it was going to be."

"I had a feeling," Lohan said, "just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through. But I never realized what it would be, still today."