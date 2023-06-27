Lindsay Lohan having a baby boy: Report

Are expectant actor Lindsay Lohan and her husband of 14 months, banker Bader Shammas, having a boy? TMZ.com, citing “sources with direct knowledge,” said Monday that the Long Island-raised star and her husband, who live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, are expecting a son imminently.

Lohan, who turns 37 on Sunday, married Shammas, who recently turned 34, in April of last year, and announced this past March that she was pregnant. Raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, where her mother, Dina Lohan, continues to live, the “Mean Girls” star appears in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy "Irish Wish." Shammas, according to his since-removed LinkedIn account, was a Dubai-based assistant vice president at Credit Suisse at the time of their wedding.