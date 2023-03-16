Lindsay Lohan's parents 'over the moon' about baby news

The parents of Long Island-raised actor Lindsay Lohan are reacting with understandable joy at the news their daughter and her husband of nearly a year, Bader Shamas, are expecting their first child.

"We're so excited — just so happy and just so excited. Over the moon," said Dina Lohan, 60, by phone to Newsday from Merrick — one of two towns, along with Cold Spring Harbor, in which Lindsay Lohan was raised. "Lindsay calls me every day for tips," she says. "I advised her: Get the book 'What to Expect when You're Expecting,' " the perennial bestseller on pregnancy.

"We heard from Lindsay months ago. We were sworn to secrecy," says the star's father and Dina Lohan’s ex-husband, Michael Lohan, 62, calling from Texas. "She called me up and Bader was in the background and she said, 'Dad, I need to talk to you.' I'm getting goose bumps even now thinking about this. And I said, 'You're pregnant,' and she said, 'Yeah, daddy, I am.' A flood happiness went through me," he says. "It's the right time for her."

The due date, says Dina Lohan, herself the mother of four grown children, is "secret for now. Everything is left up to my daughter. It’s her and Bader's baby, it's their journey, and up to them when they want to announce anything." She has seen sonograms, she says, noting, "The technology is so improved, the sonograms are so clear. Back in the day, when I had my children, we didn't have these pictures that are so clear. It's a new time for moms."

Lindsay Lohan and her banker husband live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dina Lohan says she will be there for the birth, though Michael Lohan, citing his two young sons with his estranged wife Kate Major and the recent acquisition of his wellness company Total Lifestyle Care / Stemlyft by the publicly held corporation Altitude International Holdings, says it will be difficult for him to get away.

This is Dina and Michael Lohan's second grandchild, following the summer 2021 birth of Isabel Scarlet Lohan, the daughter of Michael Lohan Jr. and his wife, Nina Ginsberg Lohan.

Public congratulations have poured in since Lindsay Lohan, 36, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday. DJ Samantha Ronson, Lohan's girlfriend in the late 2000s, told TMZ.com, "I wish her all the best. It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby." The multitude of Instagram comments included those from two of Lohan’s co-stars in the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls." "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" wrote Amanda Seyfried, while Lacy Chabert commented, "I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting." Nancy Meyers, director and co-writer of then child-actor Lohan's earlier film "The Parent Trap" (1998), wrote, “Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!”

The many other well-wishers included socialite and recent mom Paris Hilton, who commented, "Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!," and comedian-producer Whitney Cummings, who kidded, "Yes!!!!! I’m a gangster godmother just saying!"

And among the many brands whose social-media managers posted congratulations were not only the expected fashion labels that have been associated with Lohan but also one from a possible new partner: the baby food company Gerber.