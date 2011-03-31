Lindsay Lohan falls flat clubbing in NYC

Lindsay Lohan, after everything you've been through, has absolutely nothing gotten through your stubborn head? Why don't you realize that if you ever want a career as an actress again, you have to finally clean up your act? That means no more falling outside of clubs at 2:30 in the a.m., as you did Thursday in front of Manhattan's Motor City Bar. Why would someone who says she is committed to her sobriety, as you claim to be, even put herself at risk of falling off the wagon by hanging out in the midst of heavy drinkers? -- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor in chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Lovato back on trackWhen Demi Lovato checked into treatment for "emotional and physical issues" last November, we thought we were witnessing the demise of another Disney starlet. However, the 18-year-old triple threat performer is doing better than ever -- she's even back in the studio and taking a trip to New York City!

