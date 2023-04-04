Lindsay Lohan celebrates 1st wedding anniversary

Long Island-raised actor Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas, who previously announced they are expecting their first child, celebrated their first anniversary Monday with an Instagram photo of themselves holding each other and smiling while standing on a rocky hillside before a large blue body of water.

"April 3, 2023. 1 year today. Happy Anniversary," they wrote jointly, sprinkling two red hearts and one smiley face emoji throughout the words.

"LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH," Lohan's younger sister, singer-actor-model Ali Lohan, commented on the post. Real-estate maven and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, socialite Paris Hilton and fashion designer Christian Siriano each wished the couple a happy anniversary, while former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin wrote, "Gorgeous couple."

Lindsay Lohan, 36, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, and her banker husband live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The "Mean Girls" star had announced on her birthday last July 2 that she and Shammas, 33, had married, but did not give a date until an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Nov. 10 in which she told host Jimmy Fallon her nuptials had been held April 3.

"It's amazing," she told Fallon. "I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life, and he's an amazing guy — man — and I love him and we're a great team!"

The couple last month had revealed they were expecting, telling TMZ.com in a statement, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan additionally posted an Instagram photo of a baby's onesie with the words "coming soon" superimposed in graphical-text script. "We are blessed and excited!" the star wrote, posting infant-related emoji and one of praying hands.

This is the couple's first child.