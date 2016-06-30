Lindsay Lohan, in Vanity Fair, reflects on her past before her 30th birthday

On the cusp of leaving her wild-child 20s and entering her next decade Saturday, actress Lindsay Lohan tells Vanity Fair magazine that while she has no regrets, she’s learned from her past.

“I wouldn’t call things regrets, per se,” Lohan, originally from Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, says in the new issue. “I can’t turn back time. But if I could, I would have listened more to my mother and gone back home to N.Y.C. earlier in life and chosen my friends more wisely,” rather than living in Los Angeles by herself in her late teens, after a highly successful career as a child actress.

Conceding with a laugh that her younger self likely would not have listened to warnings from her current self, Lohan says that, “My mother taught me to always be humble, and that is something I live by still today, so I would say that” to the young Lindsay. “I would also probably say don’t go too fast. Pay attention to the people you surround yourself with and make sure they have honest intentions. Put yourself first, and just breathe. Be happy and always be grateful for the moment you have in front of you. Be here, now.”

Now living in London, where she moved in 2014 to star in a revival of David Mamet’s “Speed-the-Plow,” Lohan is in the process of penning her memoir and says she looks forward to “making more films, writing my book, starting my charity, working with children a lot. Maybe having some of my own soon — after I get some movies done, first.” Lohan has completed work on the horror telefilm “The Shadow Within,” her first feature since the independent movie “The Canyons” (2013).

She is celebrating her 30th birthday, she says, “in Greece with family and friends. . . . I am actually celebrating it — I thought I would be hiding when I realized I was turning 30! It’s different because the way I live my life is different, which I am very grateful for.”