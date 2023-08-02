Lindsay Lohan reveals Jamie Lee Curtis' special gifts for her newborn 

Long Island-raised actor Lindsay Lohan thanked her friend and “Freaky Friday” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis on Tuesday for a package of baby gifts from the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner.

“Thank you @jamieleecurtis,” Lohan, 37, wrote in graphical text across a video on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. The clip displays four of Curtis’ many children’s books: “Where Do Balloons Go? An Uplifting Mystery” (2000), “My Mommy Hung the Moon: A Love Story” (2010) and “This Is Me: A Story of Who We Are and Where We Came From” (2016), all by author Curtis and illustrator Laura Cornell, and “What Do You See?: A Conversation in Pictures” (2022) by author-illustrator Barney Saltzberg and for which Curtis shot photos. A tote bag behind them, labeled “Books to Grow By,” contains a half-dozen more. A handwritten tag reads, “A warm welcome to your Luai — I can’t wait to meet him! XO J,” while an accompanying printed note next to a gray plush object with a bow reads in part, “In times of crisis and celebration, there is power in showing others that we hear them."

Lohan, 37, who grew up in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, announced on July 17 the undated birth of her and her financier husband Bader Shammas’ first child, son Luai.