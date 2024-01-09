Lindsay Lohan makes surprise appearance at 'Mean Girls' NYC premiere

Lindsay Lohan, one of the original “Mean Girls” from 2004, made a surprise appearance at the New York premiere of the new "Mean Girls" Monday night.

"It was an amazing movie to work on when I did it, and I can't wait to see this new iterative version of it,” the Cold Spring Harbor- and Merrick-raised actor told The Associated Press. “I think it's gonna be wonderful.”

Walking the pink carpet, Lohan wore a long-sleeved black gown by Alexandre Vauthier with cutout details and a silver crystal-encrusted belt, People magazine reported. The dress had a slight slit that exposed Lohan's black ankle strap heels and was paired with bejeweled silver-and-gold earrings.

Due in theaters Friday, “Mean Girls” is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, itself based on Tina Fey’s original film. The new version stars Angourie Rice as naive high schooler Cady Heron — Lohan’s old role — while Reneé Rapp reprises her Broadway turn as Regina George, leader of the popular girls known as The Plastics. Fey, who returns as math teacher Ms. Norbury, also wrote the screenplay, which now incorporates modern-day technology like smartphones and TikTok.

“People have new ways to mess with each other, right?” Fey said at the premiere. “They can do it over the internet, but it's still just human beings pulling someone else down to make themselves momentarily feel better, right?"

Lohan, 37, agreed. "I think the characters in this movie definitely were relatable, too, and I think that’s so important,” she said, "and it's good to have a new refresher of it 20 years later for people to see and know that it still goes on and cliques still happen."

As a first-time mom who welcomed a son in July, Lohan also discussed motherhood with reporters. Asked what it's like having a baby and knowing that the rough years of adolescence still lie ahead, Lohan replied, "Oh my God, he's not a teenager yet."

She added: "Don't rush me. I want to savor every moment.”

Lohan also told the AP she starts filming a Netflix movie next week and is in “Irish Wish,” out on the streaming service in March.