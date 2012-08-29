Lindsay Lohan owes hotel $46G, report says

The historic Chateau Marmont Hotel and Bungalows in Hollywood, Calif., has sent actress Lindsay Lohan a dunning letter demanding payment of $46,305.04 and the return of a hotel laptop computer, according to TMZ.

"As we have made repeated attempts to resolve this pressing matter of the last few weeks without any resolution," the letter, posted at TMZ.com Wednesday went on, "I regret to inform you that we will no longer be able to extend any further credit for you to remain in the hotel." It was signed by Philip Pavel, general manager.

TMZ later said Lohan, 26, believed the producers of her upcoming Lifetime TV movie "Liz & Dick," in which she plays Elizabeth Taylor, had agreed to cover her hotel stay while the film was in production. The Lifetime cable network did not comment on the TMZ story.

The hotel letter, dated July 31, also told Lohan to have all her belongings out of suite 33 by noon the following day. It added that until the outstanding debt was paid, "We will be unable to host you on the property or in the restaurant."

Pavel's letter also said he had "adjusted off the daily $75 charge for computer rental for the use of the hotel's laptop as a gesture of good faith, with the understanding that you will return the computer upon your departure tomorrow [Aug. 1]."

Pavel was "off-property for today," a hotel receptionist told Newsday on Wednesday, and an assistant manager directed inquiries to the New York City firm PR Consulting, which did not return a request for comment. Lohan's spokesman, Steve Honig, told Newsday, "We're not commenting on Chateau."

Lohan paid a corporate room rate of from $380 to $615 most nights, with assorted charges for the likes of cigarettes ($14 a pack), parking ($32 each) and various minibar splurges reaching as high as $379.54 on July 1.