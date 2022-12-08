Lindsay Lohan, Pepsi team for commercial touting 'Pilk'

Lindsay Lohan proves both naughty and nice in a Pepsi commercial and accompanying TikTok video, cooing to Santa Claus that "pilk" — Pepsi mixed with milk — "is one dirty soda!"

The 30-second commercial opens with a suburban home on a snowy street on a cold blue night. Amid the sound of jingling bells and close-ups of Christmas-tree ornaments and a setting of milk and cookies as traditionally left by children for Santa Claus, we see a pair of tiptoeing feet in a darkened hallway. Back in the living room, Santa's white-gloved hands pop open a can of Pepsi cola, and pours some into the milk. Lohan, dressed in flannel pajamas and a Santa hat, snaps on a light.

Santa is gone, and a puzzled Lohan sits down on the couch as she notices the drink. Sipping it through a straw, she breathes a sigh of pleasure. Then her eyes light up and she says with a smile, "That is one dirty soda, Santa!" In voice-over against an image of the food and drink, Lohan reads the on-screen text: "Pilk and cookies!"

"Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience,” the Cold Spring Harbor- and Merrick-raised Lohan, 36, said in a statement. "As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda," a TikTok trend that is essentially a twist on the classic New York egg cream, only with sweetened cola and milk in place of plain seltzer mixed with milk and syrup.

"For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing," the "Mean Girls" star continued, "but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."

In the 15-second video on Pepsi's TikTok, Lohan in a Santa-suit mini-dress and a Santa hat sits on the same couch and, with a grin, pours Pepsi into a glass, looks at the viewer and purrs, "Nice." Adding milk from a small pitcher, she intones, "Ooh. Naughty!" Moments later Lohan calls the concoction "one dirty soda!"

Lohan currently stars in the Netflix romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas," which began streaming Nov. 10.