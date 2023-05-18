Lindsay Lohan quotes 'Mean Girls' in new ad campaign for Peter Thomas Roth eye patch

Lindsay Lohan plays herself as a skin care hotline operator in a new campaign for the Peter Thomas Roth beauty brand.

“Hi!” she chirps into a headset as she sits, wearing business attire, behind a cluttered desk with her nameplate on it in a video posted Thursday on the brand’s website. “You’ve reached the Peter Thomas Roth Eye-Conic Eye Patch Hotline. It’s Lindsay.”

“Hi, Lindsay,” says a caller. “What can Peter Thomas Roth eye patches help me with?"

The Long Island-raised Lohan, 36, replies, “Hydration, depuffing, anti-aging — the limit does not exist!" The quip is a callback to her 2004 comedy “Mean Girls,” in which her character, Cady Heron, competes for her high school in a math tournament. A rival contestant answers a quiz question incorrectly, saying “The limit is negative 1.” Cady, mulling the question in her head, visualizes an image on her classroom’s blackboard. “If the limit never approaches anything,” she thinks, “the limit does not exist.” She then announces the correct answer, winning the tournament: “The limit does not exist!”

The skin care products video, directed by Mick Kelleher of the advertising agency Tooth & Melody, continues with some on-screen ad copy. Then Lohan removes the headset and looks at herself in a handheld mirror. “Honey,” she says, her gaze reflected at the viewer, “you never looked better!” — a line from her 1998 movie “The Parent Trap.”

An Instagram version of the video has a narrator come on after the “limit” line, with Lohan speaking no more but instead winking at the viewer at the end.

“I’ve tried countless eye patches on set and off, and these are my absolute favorite because they leave my under-eyes looking bright and refreshed,” Lohan said in a statement from the skin care company. “I’ve been using them so long, I’m becoming a bit of an expert, so playing an ‘Executive Eye Patch Expert’ was a fun way to creatively capture my experience!”

Lohan, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, announced in mid-March that she and her husband, banker Bader Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai, were expecting their first child together.